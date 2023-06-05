Rihanna makes Forbes Richest Female Celebs list

Forbes magazine announced their 15 Richest Female Celebrities in the United States list and Rihanna is on this list in a spot you’d expect. At 35 she’s the highest net worth, with $1.4 billion to her name. In 2021, she accomplished that billionaire status in 2021 and made most of it with her makeup lingerie lines of Fenty Beauty. Beyoncé, Madonna, Taylor Swift all land on the list as well.
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Win $250 and Become a Power 107.5 DJ For a Day
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!