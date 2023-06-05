Rihanna makes Forbes Richest Female Celebs list

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Forbes magazine announced their 15 Richest Female Celebrities in the United States list and Rihanna is on this list in a spot you’d expect. At 35 she’s the highest net worth, with $1.4 billion to her name. In 2021, she accomplished that billionaire status in 2021 and made most of it with her makeup lingerie lines of Fenty Beauty. Beyoncé, Madonna, Taylor Swift all land on the list as well.