Ohio

Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans

Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans

Published on June 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE

The Bengals have announced 10 practices that the fans are allowed to attend.

That a look at the list below.

 

  • July 26
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
  • July 27
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • July 28
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • July 31
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 1
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 3
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
  • Aug. 4
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 6
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
  • Aug. 7
    • Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
    • Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Season ticket members and waitlist members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9. Fox19

 

Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

More from Power 107.5
Close