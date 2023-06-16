The Bengals have announced 10 practices that the fans are allowed to attend.
That a look at the list below.
- July 26
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
- July 27
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- July 28
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- July 31
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Aug. 1
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Aug. 3
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
- Aug. 4
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Aug. 6
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Aug. 7
- Gates open at 1:30 p.m.
- Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
Season ticket members and waitlist members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9. Fox19
Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans was originally published on rnbcincy.com
