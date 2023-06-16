Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Bengals have announced 10 practices that the fans are allowed to attend.

That a look at the list below.

July 26 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

July 27 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

July 28 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

July 31 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 1 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 3 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Aug. 4 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 6 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Aug. 7 Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Practice from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.



Season ticket members and waitlist members will have access to four exclusive practices, including the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 9. Fox19

Cincinnati: The Bengals Announce Practices Open For The Fans was originally published on rnbcincy.com