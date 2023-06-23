Power 107.5 CLOSE

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond has spoken out about reports claiming that about 30 children have recently gone missing in Cleveland.

In his press conference, Chief Drummond stated that that information was “misleading”, while also claiming that Cleveland police take each missing child report extremely seriously. “I just want to bring clarity and make sure we clear up some of the misinformation I believe is out there,” Drummond told reporters.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here are the facts:

In 2023, 1072 children in the city of Cleveland have been reported missing. That number is a 20% increase over this time last year. However, of those 1072 missing kids, 1020 of them have returned home.

From WKYC:

“We do have missing individuals in the city of Cleveland,” Drummond said. “No question about it. We take every single one of them seriously. Our detectives take it seriously. … That’s why in the city of Cleveland we have a dedicated detective in each of the districts.”

However, the one big question still remains: Why is there a 20% increase in missing kids from this time last year?

According to an official of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Taskforce, “It’s becoming summer months. A lot of kids get antsy, and have a lack of supervision at home. They want to be out with their friends and, ya know, go out into the streets and enjoy themselves in the summer.”

Regardless of what the numbers say, we all play a part in making sure the children in our community are safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from a WKYC report was used in this post. To see their entire story, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cleveland Police Say ’30 Missing Children’ Reports Are Misleading was originally published on wzakcleveland.com