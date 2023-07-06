MAGA Man Arrested Near Obama’s Home Had History Of Threatening Lawmakers, Prosecutors Say

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, we reported that 37-year-old Taylor Taranto—who is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Caucasian’s Can’t Coup Right rebellion at the U.S. Capitol—was arrested near former President Barack Obama‘s home in Washington D.C. Just before his arrest, Taranto had been livestreaming himself in the area shortly after re-sharing a Truth Social post from ex-commander-in-declassified-beef Donald Trump that reportedly included Obama’s home address.

Wouldn’t it be unfathomably surprising if it turned out this white man and alleged Jan. 6 participant, who appeared to be staking out the Obamas’ home was also an unhinged MAGA marauder with a history of threatening elected lawmakers? That would be crazy, right? I mean, what’s next—you’re going to tell me a sitting president instigated a riot at the Capitol by lying about voter fraud?

Well, according to CNN, on Wednesday, prosecutors requested that federal magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui hold Taranto in jail until trial, which is unusual for a defendant who has only been charged with misdemeanor crimes. In fact, Faruqui said during the hearing that federal law only allows him to detain Taranto if he is considered a flight risk, which prosecutors reportedly admitted he wasn’t, but said he would be detained anyway because he’s a “threat to the public.”

Prosecutors also said in the filing that Taranto made threats against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin. Earlier in June, Taranto and several others entered an elementary school near Raskin’s home, with Taranto live-streaming the group “walking around the school, entering the gymnasium, and using a projector to display a film related to January 6,” according to the filing. Taranto stated that he specifically chose the elementary school due to its proximity to Raskin’s home and that he is targeting Raskin because “he’s one of the guys that hates January 6 people, or more like Trump supporters, and it’s kind of like sending a shockwave through him because I did nothing wrong and he’s probably freaking out and saying s*** like, ‘Well he’s stalking me,’” the filing said. “Taranto further comments, ‘I didn’t tell anyone where he lives ‘cause I want him all to myself,’ and ‘That was Piney Branch Elementary School in Maryland…right next to where Rep. Raskin and his wife live,’” the memo said. “Taranto is a direct and serious threat to the public,” prosecutors told the judge in their filing. “Taranto’s own words and actions demonstrate that he is a direct threat to multiple political figures as well as the public at large. The risk that Taranto poses if released is high, and the severity of the consequences that could result are catastrophic.”

So, Taranto isn’t a flight risk, but he is a man who recorded himself and his QMoron Klan trespassing at an elementary school he said he was at because it is near the home of the legislator and his family whom he has targeted with implied threats of violence. If there’s nothing in federal law that would allow for a man like that to be detained until trial (at least), maybe it’s time to reexamine that.

At any rate, Faruqui didn’t rule on the matter Wednesday, but Taranto’s detention hearing is expected to resume on Thursday.

