One thing that’s been for certain since her rise on reality TV and social media back in 2020 is that viral rap star Sukihana is incapable of holding her tongue when it comes to anything or anyone for that matter.
We mean it: there is nothing — and we mean nothing! — that would have the 31-year-old unfiltered femcee at a loss for words. Take a look below to see what we mean:
RELATED: My First Time – Kaliii Gives Us A Play-By-Play Of Her First Viral Moment Of Many
Stopping by for the latest segment of “My First Time,” the Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation sat down with us to describe a very, well, “sensual” first-time story that holds a special place in her heart. If you’ve ever had a professional body massage done the right way, we think you’ll be able to relate with Suki’s five-star review of the body work she got done while in Jamaica. One word: Hedonism!
We’ll let Sukihana give you all the gory details. Enjoy this week’s “My First Time” story below:
- Lottery winner hides identity wearing “Scream” during press conference
- #bigbinkshow Who Is This Kissing Rihanna In The Mouth?
- US & Jamaican Agents Nab Accused Lottery Con Man
My First Time: Sukihana Gives A Five-Star Review On Her First Jamaican Body Massage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
5 Year Old Who Shot & Killed Brother Had Cocaine In His System
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!