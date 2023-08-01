Listen Live
Celebrity News

Zendaya Pays Tribute To Euphoria Co-Star Angus Cloud

Zendaya's tribute to Angus Cloud

Published on August 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-HBO-TEVEVISION-EUPHORIA

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Zendaya is not one to post on her social media often, but she just recently reacted to the untimely death of her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud’s death.

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close