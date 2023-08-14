Summer Walker Is ‘That Girl’ In Latest IG Photo Dump

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s still that girl! The R&B crooner and fashion queen stepped out over the weekend in an all silver look while attending a recent Beyonce concert and showed off her killer style in the process.

The songstress was spotted on Instagram over the weekend showing off her banging body and summertime glow when she donned a stunning silver look that was everything and looked perfect on her. The skin tight ensemble featured a cut out corset like top and matching mini skirt. The beauty accessorized the look with matching silver boots and a silver top hat. She also rocked a silver shield over her eyes. The starlet wore her platinum blonde hair in long, mini braids that framed her gorgeous face.

The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a stunning Instagram photo set as she posed outside of the concert and in the back of her SUV. She also shared details of her fit, including a close up of her intricate braids and henna on her hands.

She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 5.7 million IG followers where she served face and body.

“It’s not the diamonds, it’s not the pearls, its just that I’m that girl ,” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set, which proved that the look spoke for itself. “ Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote, “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable post. Another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious post pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?

