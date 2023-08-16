Get Free Produce Boxes In Columbus!

Listen rent is high, gas is high, and groceries are definitely HIGH! If you’re in the Columbus area and need a little relief don’t worry, there’s some resources for you. Columbus City Council, Mini-Super, and Yoder Family Farm are teaming up to give away free produce to people in need. The Giveaways are happening at different community centers in Columbus for the next 3 Tuesdays. Here’s the list of the remaining giveaways:
- Aug. 22 at the Milo Grogan Community Center
- Aug. 29 at the Brentnell Community Center
- Sept. 5 at the Gille Community Center
All giveaways are from 4:00 p.m- 6:00 p.m. and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
