Get Free Produce Boxes In Columbus!

Published on August 16, 2023

Listen rent is high, gas is high, and groceries are definitely HIGH! If you’re in the Columbus area and need a little relief don’t worry, there’s some resources for you. Columbus City Council, Mini-Super, and Yoder Family Farm are teaming up to give away free produce to people in need. The Giveaways are happening at different community centers in Columbus for the next 3 Tuesdays. Here’s the list of the remaining giveaways:

  •  Aug. 22 at the Milo Grogan Community Center
  •  Aug. 29 at the Brentnell Community Center
  • Sept. 5 at the Gille Community Center

All giveaways are from 4:00 p.m- 6:00 p.m. and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

