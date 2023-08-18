The Price is Right Live Is Heading To Columbus!

We all remember staying at our grandparents house on a sick day and waking up to watching a good episode to the “Price Is Right Live.” Well Columbus residents may have a chance to live out those childhood game show dreams. The Price Is Right is headed to Palace Theatre! on October 26th. The game show will be giving out Cash prizes, cars, and vacation getaways and the chance to take it all could be yours. Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased as low as $39. There are also VIP packages available for purchases as well. You can get tickets in person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre. You can purchase online here or the Columbus Arts website.
