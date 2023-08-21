Power 107.5
Ice Spice’s Mom Goes Viral

Published on August 21, 2023

Ice Spice is not the only one in the fam getting a lot of attention! Overnight a video went viral of the New York Rapper’s Mom dancing to her daughter’s new record “Deli”. Social Media couldn’t help but to comment on where Ice Spice got her looks from. Check out the video that started the chatter below.

 

