Carlee Russell’s Ex Speaks On Fight That Led To Fake Abduction, ‘Nothing To Kidnap Yourself Over’

Carlee Russell’s ex-boyfriend is still uncertain about the motive behind her kidnapping hoax. On Sept.1, Thomar Latrell Simmons aired out his frustrations about the bizarre case on the 205 Boyz podcast, a YouTube show that he hosts with his close friend, Marcus Goody.

Simmons said that everything was good between him and Russell before the 25-year-old nursing student went missing for 48 hours after she reported seeing a toddler walking along the I-459 highway in Hoover, Alabama in mid July.

The couple had just gone on vacation to New York before her mysterious disappearance. “We was having fun. We was taking tours of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge. We was good,” Simmons said.

When asked if anything went wrong after they returned from their fun New York outing, Simmons said that he and Russell got into “a little argument.”

“But it wasn’t nothing to kidnap yourself over,” he added with a chuckle on the podcast.

What happened to Carlee Russell?

On July 13, after she contacted Hoover Police, Russell claimed that she was abducted by a man with orange hair and a bald spot when she approached the “missing” toddler to check on their well-being.

She claimed that her abductor forced her into a car and drove her inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler, where she heard a baby and a woman. Russell said she managed to escape from the trailer before being recaptured and taken to a house where her alleged captors forced her to strip nude and pose for photographs.

The female abductor fed her Cheez-Its before she escaped and safely returned home. According to Hoover Police, Russell had a minor injury on her lip and a torn shirt when she made it home on foot on July 15. They also found $107 in cash tucked in her right sock.

However, Russell’s story came into question when the Hoover Police Department reviewed her internet search history from a few days prior to the kidnapping. According to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis, Russell searched for the Liam Neeson abduction thriller Taken, Amber Alerts, how to steal money from a register without getting caught, and one-way bus tickets to Nashville, Tennessee.

On July 24, she confessed that her kidnapping was a complete “hoax” and that there was no baby walking along the interstate. The nursing student was charged with one count of false reporting to law enforcement and one count of falsely reporting an incident.

Simmons hasn’t spoken to Russell since the fake kidnapping was confirmed.

When Hoover Police confirmed that the kidnapping was a complete sham, Simmons said he was “mad” and “sad” about the entire ordeal. “I’m confused, like what happened? What made you do it?” he told Marcus on the 205 Boyz podcast.

Simmons has not been in contact with Russell since her explosive disappearance took the news and the media world by storm. According to the Alabama native, life has been “tough” since the case made national news.

“I’m trying to get back to my normal life, but you know, it’s never going to be normal for me,” Simmons added. “I can’t go around Birmingham without people knowing who I am.”

