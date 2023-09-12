Stars Like Sza, Saweetie, Coi Leray & More Shine During NY Fashion Week

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Front row or on the runway, celebrities at NYFW are serving major fashion goals! Created in 1943, New York Fashion Week became the perfect opportunity for fashion designers to showcase their upcoming collections. In the heart of the big apple, this celebratory week is filled with runway shows, designer presentations, exclusive events and so much more. This year, celebrities did not come to play but to slay! Check out their looks here, where celebrities are turning the streets of New York into

their personal runways:

Many events, after-parties, and activities occur during NYFW. But, who knew that brunch could be such a popular extravaganza? In honor of celebrating their 2023 campaign, popular fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and singer Sza, collaborated to give sipping mimosas and serving looks a whole new meaning. In the room were different stars from entertainment, arts, music, and fashion. Such as Quavo, Lala Anthony, Baby Face, Coi Leray, and more who popped out at the brunch in their best Tommy Hilfiger outfits.

Check out their look here, where brunch became a runway show in itself:

Between tasty brunch food, signature cocktails, and amazing music. The brunch displayed togetherness and promoted belonging amongst families. Which is what the 2023 campaign between Tommy Hilfiger and Sza is all about. As a lot of celebrities brought their families such as Jordyn and Jodie Woods, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons, and Sza’s parents came out to support her. This amazing event showed that when fashion and brunch collide, magic happens. Shoutout to Tommy Hilfiger and Sza for creating this amazing New York Fashion Week event.

By: Zara Love