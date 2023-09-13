Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Captured After Two-Week Search
CHESTER COUNTY, PA.–Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Police announced the arrest of Cavalcante Wednesday morning. Cavalcante had been on the run for two weeks after he busted out of prison in Chester County, near Philadelphia.
During the search, Cavalcante had been spotted on security cameras, including a trail camera at a popular botanical garden and had recently stolen a rifle from a garage.
He was serving a life sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend.
