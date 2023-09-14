The Infamous JBC At Wendy’s Will Be 1 Cent For A Limited Time!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Where’s the beef???

You can find it at Wendy’s for a very limited time at prices that will blow your mind! The fast-food chain recently revealed that they will be selling their infamous Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for just a penny!

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy’s lovers can grab a 1 cent JBC starting Monday, September 18th! But you better hurry, this rare deal will only last till Friday, September 22nd!

In order to take advantage of the penny burgers, customers must add the 1 cent JBC to any purchase they make using the Wendy’s app. Simply apply the deal to a mobile or web order through the “Offers” section in the Rewards Store of the app. Customers may also take advantage of the deal in restaurant as well by adding it to their digital rewards card.

Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers have been a staple item at Wendy’s for quite some time. Featuring a fresh beef patty that is topped with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and Heinz mayo.

This deal will not last long and is just one of many that Wendy’s will be offering this month! Check out Chew Boom for a full list of September specials!

While supplies last, make sure you also grab yourself Wendys’ brand new Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew just in time for fall!

Source: ChewBoom, PopCulture