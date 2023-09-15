Coco Jones Announces Another Ohio Tour Date

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coco Jones is about to hit the road for the second leg of her “What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.” She revealed the details while letting her fans know that their requests for more shows on were being heard. The second leg will kick off on October 23 in Philadelphia and swinging through cities like DC, Charlotte, Richmond, St. Louis and another show in the Buckeye State; this time in Cleveland on November 7th. See the rest of the stops below.