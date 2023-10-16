Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the artist that put himself on the R&B Mount Rushmore, Jada is still spilling the beans, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: The R&B Mount Rushmore, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: The R&B Mount Rushmore, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Jacky Oh’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed 4 Months After Her Passing
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
-
The Pink Challenge