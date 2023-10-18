The highly anticipated joint album from Rick Ross and Meek Mill has finally announced a release date.
Yesterday Meek Mill took to Instagram to tease a trailer for the upcoming collab, titled Too Good To Be True. The first single Shaq & Kobe dropped just a couple weeks ago, and now we finally know when to expect the full project from the longstanding labelmates.
Too Good To Be True will be released on November 10.
Meek’s cinematic trailer for the new project features himself, Rick Ross, Diddy, and DJ Khaled.
Are you looking forward to the new music coming from the front runners at Maybach Music Group!?
Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
The Pink Challenge
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME
-
Willow Smith's "Topless" Pic Starts Controversy