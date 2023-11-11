Chloë Bailey’s Latest Instagram Look Has Us Swooning

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloë Bailey can literally do no wrong! This week, the 25 year old songstress took to Instagram to show off her killer curves and natural beauty, and our sis is thriving!

In her recent photo dump, Bailey reminded everyone of her incredible style when she modeled a sexy corset dress from Ukrainian fashion brand Frolov. The sheer dress showed off her incredible figure and featured thigh high slits on both legs, which was perfect for the entertainer to model her toned legs. The stunning dress also featured a net drape that trailed behind her as she walked.

She paired the stunning look with black platform heels and wore her versatile locs in big curls that flowed past her shoulders to the middle of her back. Her glam was on point as usual, as she wore a nude lip and matching eye shadow to match the dress’s color scheme. She topped off the look by wearing long, coffin shaped nails with black tips to further align with the black and nude aesthetic.

“Georgia peach ,” she captioned the photo dump for her 7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

10s Across The Board Bailey’s photo carousel certainly sent the Internet into a frenzy, receiving over 500 thousand likes and four thousand comments at the time of this post. “10’s all across the board ” and “ohhh sisssss!!! left no crumbsssss ” were among the top comments left underneath the stunning photo dump. Others simply left an array of emojis to express their love for the post. One thing is for sure, we do not play about our girl Chloë and will stan for her every time! DON’T MISS… Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam 5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

