[Video] Drake ft. J. Cole “First Person Shooter”

Just days after announcing they are hitting the road together for “It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?” – Drake and J. Cole just blessed the culture with their video for “First Person Shooter,” their collaboration from Drake’s latest project For All The Dogs. The video features Kevin Malone as his character Brian from the hit TV show “The Office” and both Drizzy and Cole competing in multiple arenas. The culture will be talking about this collaboration for a while as the two hit the road together at the beginning of 2024! Check out “First Person Shooter” below.
