Three people were killed in an auto shop explosion in Ohio.
The tragic event occurred in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. A fourth victim of the explosion was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Witness Darius Henthorn shot video of the scene. He was at a restaurant across the street when Jimbo’s auto shop “exploded,” he said.
There’s currently no word on the status of the fourth victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
