Yo Gotti Enrolls At UCLA!!!

Yo Gotti is not only standing on business in the booth…he is now taking his talents to the classroom!! The music mogul is now looking to expand his knowledge and has enrolled at UCLA to study business.

The Memphis bred rapper turned music executive is not trying to stay stagnant. He not only wants to continue to grow his label but to further his knowledge and expertise.

Gotti will be taking business courses at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management during the winter semester. He will be taking a Corporate Valuation class taught by Lori Santikian. The course covers a number of topics including, analytical tools for valuing projects and digging into mergers and acquisitions. The class is designed to help students make sound investment decisions and more!

Gotti’s CMG record label empire continues to dominate the southern rap scene and Memphis. He has learned a lot in the field and now will take it a step further in the classroom.

In an interview with XXL, he said, “As a businessman, I cover all business the same, small or big, it’s all the important to me. Key things is making sure we in control of our vision. CMG, with me and with my artists’ vision, I feel like I’m responsible to make sure that we always got 100 percent control of what our vision is, individually as artists and as a label, so that’s very key.”

Shout out to Gotti for taking the leap and pushing forward to elevate even more!!

Source: XXL Mag