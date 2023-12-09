Blueface Sneaks DNA Test And Claims Son Is Not His Child

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface and his relationship drama continues to play out in front of the world as he and both mothers of his children post their lives on social media. This time the West Coast rapper claims he snuck a DNA test with his son with Chrisean Rock and revealed that the results allegedly state he is NOT the child’s father.

This comes just days after the rapper posted a video of him picking the child up from a babysitter at 4am because he claimed Chrisean Rock was out with another man. The next day both Chrisean and Blueface’s other baby mother Jaidyn Alexis went live on Instagram in the same car seemingly trolling Blueface. Do you think Blueface was wrong to sneak a DNA test without the mom’s permission?