Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Columbus community is getting set to come together and celebrate its latest championship team.

After Saturday’s 2-1 MLS Cup title win over the Los Angeles Football Club, the Columbus Crew will be celebrated by its city and fans this Tuesday with a free parade and celebration.

The parade is scheduled to start at noon at the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and North 3rd Street before marching west toward Lower.com Field.

Crew MLS Cup Parade, Celebration Set was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com