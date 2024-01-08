Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fasten your seat belts comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious! BMN Entertainment is thrilled to unveil the most awaited comedy spectacle of the year – the “We Them One’s” Comedy Tour.

Starring some of the best in the stand up game— DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval and MORE! This tour promises evenings filled with side-splitting humor and unforgettable moments. See this insane line up Friday, February 9th at the Schottenstein Center.

Link for Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/we-them-ones-comedy-tour-columbus-ohio-02-09-2024/event/05005F4F29435935