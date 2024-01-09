Listen Live
Fantasia Bodies The National Anthem At The College Football National Championship

Published on January 9, 2024

Fantasia and the entire cast of the Color Purple is popping up everywhere! The Grammy Award winning singer was at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game to sing the National Anthem. She was assisted by American Sign Language Performer William Stokes.

Not to mention Fantasia’s fashion on display dripped in the Color Purple which is in theaters right now.

