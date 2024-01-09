Listen Live
Video] J.I.D Performs On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Published on January 9, 2024

J.I.D. at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Dreamville Superstar J.I.D hit the stage on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his viral song “Surround Sound”

