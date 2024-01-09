[Official Trailer] 21 Savage’s New Biopic Starring Donald Glover

21 Savage is back with a new biopic and a new album! The rapper dropped the news this week that a new biopic Directed by Donald Glover will be dropping on Friday, January 12th! Glover will also play 21 in the biopic and he’s joined by Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin who plays Metro Boomin. Both actors are getting rave reviews from fans on social media for their portrayal of the rapper and producer. As a bonus, If you’ve been waiting for new music from 21 Savage you’re in luck because the film will be accompanied by new music! Check out the trailer below.
Are you excited for new music from 21 Savage?!
