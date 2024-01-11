Ohio Wintery Weekend: Prepare For High Winds & Bitter Temps

Extreme winter conditions are set to grip Ohio from January 13 to January 17, bringing bone-chilling temperatures as low as 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Residents of Cincinnati and Columbus should brace for high winds reaching up to 30 mph, along with a mix of snow flurries and heavy rainfall, creating hazardous icy conditions.
To navigate this challenging weather, consider the following tips:
1. Bundle Up: Dress in layers to trap warmth and protect against the biting cold. Don’t forget hats and gloves to shield exposed skin.
2. Stay Informed: Stay tuned to weather updates through reliable sources. Keep an eye out for information about any road closures or travel advisories due to icy conditions.
3. Prepare Your Home: Ensure your home is winter-ready! Salt your walkways, check heating systems, insulate windows, and have an emergency kit with essentials like blankets and non-perishable food items.
4. Drive Safely: If travel is unavoidable, exercise caution on the roads! Reduce speed, maintain a safe following distance, and equip your vehicle with snow tires, if possible.
5. Stay Hydrated: Cold weather can be deceptively dehydrating. Keep yourself hydrated by consuming warm beverages and maintaining a regular intake of water through the weekend.
For additional, more in-depth weather updates— please visit: weather.com
