Sam’s Club Will Stop Checking Receipts at the Door

Sam’s Club is making a big change for its members.

The warehouse store will be ditching its physical receipt checks upon exiting the store.

Instead, Sam’s Club will utilize artificial intelligence to scan carts as they’re pushed out of a location.

This technology is already in place at ten locations and will be rolled out to more stores in 2024.

What do you think of Sam’s Club’s receipt change? Will Costco soon follow?

Sam’s Club: Will Stop Checking Receipts At The Door was originally published on rnbcincy.com