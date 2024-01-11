2024 People’s Choice Awards Full List Of Nominees

The nominations for the 2023 People’s Choice Awards are out and a lot of Power Artists received nods along with some of our favorite shows and movies! The Award show is hosted by Simu Liu will take place on February 8th at 8pm on NBA and Peacock.
MOVIES
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- OppenheimerSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023
- Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Brie Larson –The Marvels
- Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot – Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Adam Sandler – You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell – Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney – Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts – Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh – Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi – Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Charles Melton – May December
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy – The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman – May December
- Simu Liu – Barbie
- Viola Davis – Air
TV
SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That…
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston – Loki
FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes – Outer Banks
- Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Billie Eilish – Swarm
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen – Beef
- Storm Reid – The Last of Us
REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR
- Anetra – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix – Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson – The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist – The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi – American Idol
- Keke Palmer – That’s My Jam
- Sasha Colby – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez – Dancing with the Stars
DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
HOST OF THE YEAR
- Gordon Ramsay – Hell’s Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon – That’s My Jam
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews – America’s Got Talent
MUSIC
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean” – Gunna
- “greedy” – Tate McRae
- “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
- “Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs – Drake
- Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana – Bad Bunny
- One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj
COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter” – Drake feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “Seven” – Jung Kook feat. Latto
- “TQG” – Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to” – Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
- +–=÷x Tour – Ed Sheeran
- MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR – Coldplay
- Love on Tour – Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour – Luke Combs
- One Night at a Time World Tour – Morgan Wallen
- Summer Carnival Tour – Pink
- Renaissance World Tour – Beyoncé
- The Eras Tour – Taylor Swift
POP CULTURE
SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
- Baby J – John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact – Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me – Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record – Trevor Noah
- Reality Check – Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
- Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
