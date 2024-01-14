Yo Gotti’s Brother Shot & Killed In Memphis

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
News broke across the internet mid-Saturday afternoon, that Memphis rapper Yo Gotti’s brother “Big Jook” was murdered. Although the news is still fluid on exactly what happened. Critics and the comment sections across social media have already begun speculating.
However, this is a time of patience and prayer for all of Memphis Hip Hop Culture. These are the details we have according to Fox News. More news to come as the story develops.
