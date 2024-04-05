Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After spending more than a decade behind bars, former Bad Boy recording artist, G-Dep has finally been released from prison, and the timing couldn’t be more ironic.

According to TMZ, G-Dep is officially a free man after doing a 13-year bid after he confessed to the unsolved murder of John Henkel that he says he committed in 1993. That man must’ve had a guilty conscious or really needed a good reason to get away from Diddy at the height of his Bad Boy career. Just sayin’.

G-Dep, born Trevell Coleman, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in May 2012.

Now that Dep has done his time and is prepared to join society, his former boss, Diddy is staring at the possibility of doing his own prison bid as authorities continue to investigate claims of sex trafficking that have been lobbied at the Bad Boy Records founder.

Per TMZ:

Per court docs, the “Special Delivery” rapper — who’s now 49 — will have to check in with his parole officer, refrain from possessing weapons and drugs without medical authorization, and will have to get permission to leave the State of New York … pretty standard stuff for a newly released ex-con.

G. Dep documented his release on IG Thursday where he was flocked by friends and family who were all overjoyed to see him.

He earned an associate’s degree during his lockup and it’s clear he studied hard. Just get a load of his massive book collection … the prison library may need to restock ASAP!!!

Good for Dep!

G-Dep was granted clemency by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December 2023, which was approved by the original prosecutor of the case and the judge who oversaw it.

Only questions are, when will G-Dep get back in the studio and how long before he’s bombarded with questions about Diddy’s ways and actions?

We shall see.

What do y’all think of G-Dep being a free man? Let us know in the comments section below.

G-Dep Released From Prison After Serving 13 Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com