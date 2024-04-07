Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

WWE has set the tone for a fantastic Wrestlemania XL weekend beginning with night one at the Lincoln Financial Field.

The show of all shows decided to incorporate some familiar faces into their act. Former Eagle Jason Kelce and Offensive Tackle Lane John both made appearances at Wrestlemania XL Saturday.

The forever eagles came to the Lincoln Financial Field, but this time, they were on the defensive end, and they weren’t playing football.

The dynamic duo were tasked with playing the protagonists in the storyline between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic Mysterio. Late in the match as Dominic went to get a chair to hit his father with, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson hopped over the barricade wearing Eagles themed Rey Mysterio masks, to strip Dominic of his weapon. After Johnson disarmed Mysterio, Kelce irish whipped Dominica into the turnbuckle and threw him into the ring to be finished off.

After Rey Mysterio and Andrade won the match, Kelce and Johnson jumped into the ring and removed their eagles luchador masks to reveal their identities. The both hopped onto the second rope to receive a resounding applause from the Philadelphia fans.

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson Shock Crowd with Wrestlemania XL Cameo was originally published on rnbphilly.com