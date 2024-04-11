Listen Live
Entertainment

Have You Ever Given Your Boss A Piece Of Your Mind? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration a Uber logo seen displayed on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Having respect for the boss when it comes to any form of business is pretty much a given — at best to work your way up within a company on the right terms, and at least to simply maintain a form of income to live on.

However, what happens when there’s no other option but to give management a stern word on the topic of your grievances within the job? A recent throwback to an argument between one Uber driver and the company’s CEO led to an interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show.

 

 

RELATED: Is It Okay To Take Your Friend’s Partner? | The Amanda Seales Show

So, would you have the gall to step up and say something to the higher ups? Is there ever a way to make both parties feel heard, or better yet is there ever a point in the process where you simply stop caring? See what the hosts had to say, and let us know if you agree or even have your own “bad boss” tales. We’re all ears!

Get into this hilarious hot take below when it comes to standing up to your boss here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Have You Ever Given Your Boss A Piece Of Your Mind? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Have You Ever Given Your Boss A Piece Of Your Mind? | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

Have You Ever Given Your Boss A Piece Of Your Mind? | The Amanda Seales Show

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

POWER April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Bread & Butter by Zalando 2018
News & Gossip

#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?

Amanda Seales Challenge
Amanda Seales Show

Listen In For The Amanda Seales Backspin Challenge

Premiere of 'Collateral' in New York city.
Entertainment

Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″

Leah Henry Zachary Boyd's Mother
Leah's Lemonade

Zachary Boyd’s Mother Says There’s Two Sides of the Story, Son Being Misrepresented In The Media

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close