GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Win $250 + Tickets to See Gunna!
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]
-
DIY Solar Eclipse Glasses: Step By Step How to Make Your Own
-
WILL Delete Later: J. Cole Apologizes At Dreamville Fest For Kendrick Lamar Diss, Seemingly Plans To Take It Off Streaming
-
#ThirstTrap: Jaden Smith NUDES?!?