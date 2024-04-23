Listen Live
Exclusive: Usher Returns Home To ATL For Our 3-Year Anniversary Of ‘POTC’

| 04.23.24
Posted On The Corner 3-Year Anniversary With Usher

As the talented trio Tony! Toni! Toné! once famously sang, it’s our anniversary — third to be exact!

Yes, Posted On The Corner has been coming to you live from the heart of Atlanta for the past three years and counting with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. From the comedic timings and signature rapid fire questions of Incognito to the brains, beauty and pint-sized brawn of DJ Misses, the POTC fam has been happy to keep you entertained these past few evenings, or whenever you feel like popping on our site, and we hope to keep that momentum rocking on the radio and beyond.

To help us ring in the grand occasion, you already know we had to bring one of ATL’s big dogs home to help us celebrate.

Yeah, man….it’s Usher, baby!

RELATED: My First Time – Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

While his hat was more distracting than we could’ve ever imagined — we’re sure you saw it go viral over the past few days! — Usher proved to be, as expected, the consummate guest. DJ Misses may have found her new best friend, and Incog was just happy to have someone else in the room taking some of the superstar glow off himself!

The conversation went in so many fun directions that you’ll just have to watch it in its entirely to get the full glory of it all. For example, can you guess who Usher would choose as a Spades partner? The answer might surprise you:

 

 

Watch our full third anniversary exclusive with R&B king Usher right here on Posted On The Corner

 

