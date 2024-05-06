Listen Live
Nardwuar the Human Serviette Interviews 21 Savage

21 Savage didn't really seem into the interview, but hey, Nardwuar tried man...

Published on May 6, 2024

Nardwuar x 21 Savage

Source: Nardwuar / Youtube

Over the years Nardwuar the Human Serviette has endeared himself to the culture for his entertaining and hilarious interviews of your favorite rappers. Recently, the eccentric Canadian celebrity journalist caught up with one of your favorite British ATLiens, 21 Savage.

While 21 Savage has a few albums under his belt, most people know him to be a man of few words. Throughout the interview he proved to be just that as his answers and responses were short or simply a “yeah.” Still, Nardwuar did get him to speak as they chopped it up about Savage shooting “Redrum” in his homeland of England and 21’s mother, who was working as a DJ in London in the 1990s (that’s hella dope) and presented Savage with a poster of the first concert he ever performed at in Atlanta back in 2016.

We’re surprised she was able to get his hands on that poster.

Though 21 Savage didn’t really seemed engaged in the interview, it was still pretty entertaining; the way Nardwuar’s voice sounds during these powwows is hilarious all on its own. We even found out that SWV is 21 Savage’s favorite R&B group. Who knew?

Check out the interview between Nardwuar and 21 Savage below, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section.

Nardwuar the Human Serviette Interviews 21 Savage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

