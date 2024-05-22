Luke James & Jacob Latimore Talk Season 6 of The Chi, Stretching As Artists, Luke’s Role in ‘Them!’

What a fine day at the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Luke James and Jacob Latimore stopped by to talk Season 6 of the “The Chi.” The stars poured up a good glass about their roles and how this season stretched them as actors. We also talked about the preparation for this season. We dived into Luke’s incredible performance in “Them,” I smell award season with Luke’s name on it. To find out if Luke’s accepted my baby proposal…Get into it! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on it.
-
Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!
-
Mother's Day Look-A-Like Contest!
-
Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Kehinde Wiley Accused of Sexual Abuse By Ghanaian Artist
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Cardi B Claps Back At Former Vogue Editor After Met Gala Red Carpet Interview
-
Power Prom Prep: Watch Local Prom Makeovers with Power & Aveda Institute
-
Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show