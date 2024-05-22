Listen Live
News

Columbus Police Seek Anonymous Tips Through Online Portal

Published on May 22, 2024

The Columbus Division of Police has launched an online portal for potential witnesses to a deadly shooting near Downtown. This portal will allow witnesses to share information anonymously.

Police are asking community members to provide evidence and/or tips about the shooting. The incident occurred early Sunday morning near East 5th Avenue and Summit Street, located between Weinland Park and Italian Village. The shooting resulted in the deaths of Malachi Pee, 27, Da’ondre Bullock, 18, and Garcia Dixon Jr., 26. Two other victims were hospitalized in stable condition, while one remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives have not released any details on possible suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The online portal allows witnesses to submit photos, videos, or comments without direct contact with police. Information can be submitted anonymously through the provided link: https://columbuspdoh.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/240351238

Anyone with information can contact (614) 645-6420, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

 

