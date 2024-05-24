Columbus Pools and Splash Pads Ready for Summer 2024

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As school ends and summer approaches, adults and kids alike are ready to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors. Many central Ohio communities offer pools and splash pads for residents to enjoy. Most pools open Memorial Day weekend, but it’s important to check your local pool for specific dates and times. Here’s a list of current Columbus pools and their schedules:

Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend, June 1-2, and July 4:

Dodge Pool: 645 Sullivant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215

Driving Park Pool: 1100 Rhoads Ave., Columbus, OH 43206

Glenwood Pool: 1888 Fairmont Ave., Columbus, OH 43223

Tuttle Pool: 240 W. Oakland Ave., Columbus, OH 43201

Pools Opening for the Season, June 8:

Lincoln Pool: 570 Woodrow Ave., Columbus, OH 43207

Marion Franklin Pool: 2699 Lockbourne Rd., Columbus, OH 43207

Maryland Pool: 1380 Atcheson St., Columbus, OH 43203

Windsor Pool: 1300 Windsor Ave., Columbus, OH 43211

Spraygrounds:

The city also offers several spraygrounds at Barnett, Blackburn, Linden, and Scioto Southland parks. These spraygrounds are open on May 25-26, June 1-2, June 8-August 18, and August 19-September 1.

Pools require a $1 admission fee and you must have a Leisure Card.

Leisure cards are FREE. Get your Leisure Card and more information here.