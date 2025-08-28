Listen Live
Sports

Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys have traded All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The blockbuster trade comes after a prolonged and increasingly public contract dispute between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Sources close to the team indicate that negotiations for a long-term extension had completely stalled. Jones was reportedly unwilling to meet Parsons’ demands to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league, leading to a rift that became irreparable. For Cowboys fans, this marks a bitter end to the tenure of a player once seen as the future face of the franchise. The trade sends a clear message about the front office’s financial strategy but leaves a gaping hole in the defense.

READ MORE STORIES

Related Stories

For Green Bay, the addition of Parsons is a monumental boost. He brings an elite pass-rushing ability that will instantly elevate their defensive front. His versatility allows him to be a disruptive force from anywhere on the field, a nightmare for opposing offenses in the NFC. The Packers’ defense, already a solid unit, now has a cornerstone player to build around for years to come.

Moving forward, the Cowboys must now figure out how to replace their most dynamic defensive player. The draft picks acquired in the trade will provide opportunities, but finding a talent of Parsons’ caliber is a monumental task. The pressure is now squarely on the Dallas front office to prove this decision was the right one for the team’s long-term success.

Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Power 107.5
Trending
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty

News

Man Bites Off Piece of Kroger Security Guard’s Thumb

Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft
News

Columbus Teen Linked to ‘Kia Boys’ Gets 9.5 Year Prison Sentence

POWER MUSIC CURATOR CHALLENGE AUGUST
Contests

Win $500 in Back 2 School Cash!

LL Cool J
Entertainment

LL Cool J To Host 2025 MTV VMA’s

First day of school chalkboard sign
Entertainment

Columbus City Schools needs to cut $50 Million from Budget

News

Tamar Braxton’s Near-Death Blackout And Tips On Staying Safe

News

Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday Starts Friday: Here’s What You Can Buy

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close