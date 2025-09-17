Listen Live
AI Is Now Picking Up Police Non-Emergency Calls in This Local City

Summit County police are turning to AI to answer non-emergency calls, aiming to ease dispatcher workloads while keeping 911 fully human.

Published on September 17, 2025

Summit County residents dialing police for non-emergency help now hear a new voice — an AI assistant named Ava. The county launched the system across multiple police and fire departments to handle calls that don’t require emergency response.

Ava works around the clock, answering tens of thousands of non-emergency calls each month. In towns like Stow, residents already speak with the AI, which collects details, routes cases, and hands calls to humans when needed. If Ava senses urgency or distress, it transfers the call immediately.

County officials say the change frees dispatchers to focus on emergencies. Summit County fields 20,000 to 25,000 non-emergency calls every month, often tying up lines and slowing response times. By letting Ava handle routine issues, dispatch centers cut delays and increase efficiency.

Leaders also stress one key point: Ava does not answer 911 calls. Human dispatchers still handle all emergency situations. Officials highlight this distinction to reassure residents who worry about losing human judgment during critical moments.

Reactions remain split. Some residents doubt that AI can understand tone, urgency, or context like a person can. Others welcome the upgrade, arguing that technology finally modernizes local public safety.

Summit County will continue expanding Ava’s use in the coming months. The results could determine whether other Ohio communities adopt similar systems.

