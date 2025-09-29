SuperBowl Halftime Performer Announced

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

After months of speculation over Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Drake, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adele and more. We now know who’s performing halftime for the biggest football game of the year!

Per Variety, Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said the Puerto Rican superstar. “It’s for those who came before me… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Just before the official announcement, Bad Bunny posted on X, hinting that he’d perform only one show in the U.S. as part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. It kicks off December 5 in Costa Rica and ends in Italy in July. The tour skips U.S. dates, a decision he previously linked to concerns over ICE activity. Notably, he’s scheduled to perform in Chile (Feb. 5–7) and Argentina (Feb. 15–17), close to the Super Bowl date.

“This is a powerful moment,” said Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, whose company partners with the NFL on halftime productions. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring.”

This marks Bad Bunny’s first Super Bowl halftime performance, capping off a year that included the release of his seventh album and a 30-show residency in San Juan!

While rumors swirled about Adele or Taylor Swift headlining, neither signed on. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said Swift would be “welcome at any time.”

Last year’s show featured Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and others, following past headliners like Usher and Rihanna. See the announcement below: