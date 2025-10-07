United Football League Announces New Markets & Team Rebrands
The wait is almost over for professional football in Columbus.
The United Football League (UFL) announced today that Columbus will be home to one of three new franchises joining the league in 2026. The team, named the Columbus Aviators, will play at Historic Crew Stadium: the former home of the Columbus Crew and one of the city’s most recognized sports venues.
RELATED: Pro Football Is Coming Back to Columbus in 2026
Columbus joins Louisville and Orlando as the newest additions to the league, which is entering its third season next spring.
“Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots,” said UFL co-owner Mike Repole. “We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities – in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience…”
The Aviators will replace the Memphis Showboats, one of the three leaving teams as the league restructures its lineup and format. Starting in 2026, all eight teams will compete in a single league rather than split conferences. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs.
The full lineup for the 2026 UFL season will include:
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Columbus Aviators – Historic Crew Stadium
- Dallas Renegades – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)
- DC Defenders – Audi Field
- Houston Gamblers – Shell Energy Stadium
- Louisville Kings – Lynn Family Stadium
- Orlando Storm – Inter&Co Stadium
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
Season ticket deposits for the Columbus Aviators are now open at theufl.com/tickets, with more announcements like head coaches and uniform reveals expected in the coming months.
The 2026 UFL season kicks off March 27th.
