Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio
Before you grab the candy bowl, make sure you actually know when the kids are coming. Trick-or-treat night doesn’t always fall on Halloween in central Ohio and 2025 is one of those years.
According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the recommended night for trick-or-treating this year is Thursday, October 30th. The tradition goes like this: when Halloween lands on a weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) most communities move trick-or-treat to the Thursday before the 31st. When it falls on a weekday, it usually stays on Halloween night.
That said, each city sets its own schedule. Here’s when your neighborhood is passing out candy this year:
Franklin County:
Most areas — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30
- Bexley: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Grandview Heights: 6–8PM Oct. 31
- Groveport: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Madison Township: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Worthington: 6–8PM Oct. 31
Delaware County:
Most communities — 6 to 8PM Oct. 31
- Galena: 6–7:30PM Oct. 31
- Orange Township: 6–8PM Oct. 30
Fairfield County:
- Amanda: 6–7:30PM Oct. 25
- Baltimore: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
- Canal Winchester: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
- Lancaster: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
- Pickerington: 6–8PM Oct. 30
- Pleasantville: 5–7PM Oct. 25
- Reynoldsburg: 6–8PM Oct. 30
- Rushville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 31
- Sugar Grove: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
- Thurston: 5:30–7PM Oct. 25
Licking County:
- Buckeye Lake: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Granville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Heath: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Johnstown: 6–8PM Oct. 30
- Newark: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
- Pataskala: 6–8PM Oct. 31
Madison County:
- All communities, including London — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30
Pickaway County:
- Circleville: 6–8PM Oct. 30
Union County:
- Marysville: 6–8PM Oct. 31
- Magnetic Springs: 6:30–8PM Oct. 31
- Richwood: 5–7PM Oct. 31
Mark your calendars now. No one wants to be that house with the lights off on the wrong night.
