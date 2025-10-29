Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Before you grab the candy bowl, make sure you actually know when the kids are coming. Trick-or-treat night doesn’t always fall on Halloween in central Ohio and 2025 is one of those years.

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the recommended night for trick-or-treating this year is Thursday, October 30th. The tradition goes like this: when Halloween lands on a weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) most communities move trick-or-treat to the Thursday before the 31st. When it falls on a weekday, it usually stays on Halloween night.

That said, each city sets its own schedule. Here’s when your neighborhood is passing out candy this year:

Franklin County:

Most areas — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30