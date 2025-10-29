Listen Live
News

Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Before you grab the candy bowl, make sure you actually know when the kids are coming. Trick-or-treat night doesn’t always fall on Halloween in central Ohio and 2025 is one of those years.

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the recommended night for trick-or-treating this year is Thursday, October 30th. The tradition goes like this: when Halloween lands on a weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) most communities move trick-or-treat to the Thursday before the 31st. When it falls on a weekday, it usually stays on Halloween night.

RELATED: Skate & Treat with Power 107.5: Halloween Night at Skate Zone 71!

That said, each city sets its own schedule. Here’s when your neighborhood is passing out candy this year:

Franklin County:
Most areas — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30

  • Bexley: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Grandview Heights: 6–8PM Oct. 31
  • Groveport: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Madison Township: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Worthington: 6–8PM Oct. 31

Delaware County:
Most communities — 6 to 8PM Oct. 31

  • Galena: 6–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Orange Township: 6–8PM Oct. 30

Fairfield County:

  • Amanda: 6–7:30PM Oct. 25
  • Baltimore: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Canal Winchester: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Lancaster: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Pickerington: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Pleasantville: 5–7PM Oct. 25
  • Reynoldsburg: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Rushville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 31
  • Sugar Grove: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Thurston: 5:30–7PM Oct. 25

Licking County:

  • Buckeye Lake: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Granville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Heath: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Johnstown: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Newark: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Pataskala: 6–8PM Oct. 31

Madison County:

  • All communities, including London — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30

Pickaway County:

  • Circleville: 6–8PM Oct. 30

Union County:

  • Marysville: 6–8PM Oct. 31
  • Magnetic Springs: 6:30–8PM Oct. 31
  • Richwood: 5–7PM Oct. 31

Mark your calendars now. No one wants to be that house with the lights off on the wrong night.


More from Power 107.5
Trending
Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

News

‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

News

Smith & Wollensky Cancels Plans to Reopen in Columbus

Business & Economy

D’Angelo’s Final Performance Included A Cover Of Sly Stone

News

Philly Rapper Armani White Arrested For Filming On The Highway

News

De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP)

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close