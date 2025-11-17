Columbus Crew Stadium Gets New Name for 2026 Season

Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

Lower.com Field is gearing up for a New Year change. The Crew announced Monday that their stadium will carry a new name when the 2026 MLS season kicks off.

The mortgage company Lower.com, headquartered in Columbus, signed on as the inaugural naming partner when the 20,000-seat venue opened in the Arena District in 2021. The stadium marked the team’s move from its longtime home at the Ohio State Fairgrounds or today, known as the Historic Crew Stadium.

The update follows a season that wrapped earlier this month, with the Crew exiting in the first round of the MLS playoffs after a matchup with FC Cincinnati.

It also comes at a transitional moment for MLS as a whole. The league recently announced it will overhaul its calendar to better match international schedules. Beginning in 2027, MLS will run from July through May. The 2026 season is still set to start in February.

The Crew have not announced when the updated stadium name will be revealed.



