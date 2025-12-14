WOTS Power 107 & Drive: Top 10 Online 12/14/2025

Weekly music countdown highlights popular new tracks and classics.

Tracks must meet airplay criteria to remain eligible.

Underrated Disney Channel star Corbin Bleu is the icon of the week.

#WordOnTheStreet Sunnnnndaaayyyyyy and this is week six of the Power 107 and Drive: Top 10 Online. With this countdown, we look at the top 10 most popular new tracks on MyColumbusPower.com. Any track that’s debuted and maintained airplay on the radio for at least 3 months will lose eligibility. This week, some tracks had to go due to no longer meeting the criteria.

With that, some tracks have re-emerged on the countdown and we have a brand new track taking the top spot… but whatttt?!?! We also added, “Iconic Moment” to pay homage to our underrated legend of the week. Speaking of legends…before we start the countdown, I would like to personally thank John Cena for all he’s done for professional wrestling and for what he’s meant for my life. The WWE legend is officially done in the ring and I send my congratulations to the future WWE Hall of Famer.

On this list, I look at the hottest new tracks this week. Each week, some tracks will stay, some tracks may go. This once again, in tribute to BET‘s iconic program, 106 and Park and Power 1075′s old skool Power 9 at 9, let’s focus on the track that hits the top.

Here’s this week’s list:

10. BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON FT YKNIECE – FRIEND DO REMIX

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: LIL TJAY – USED 2 LOVE

9. LOLA BROOKE – GET MONEY

8. BRENT FAIYAZ – HAVE TO.

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : THE-DREAM – ROCKIN’ THAT THANG

7. LOE SHIMMY FT DON TOLIVER – 3AM

BREAKING THE RULES WITH A GOLDEN CLASSIC : LIL MAMA FT CHRIS BROWN, T-PAIN – SHAWTY GET LOOSE

NEWWWW HEAT IN THE STREET: POOH SHIESTY – FDO

6. MEGAN THEE STALLION – LOVER GIRL

ICONIC MOMENT: Remember Corbin Bleu? Disney Channel legend? Well he is our underrated icon of the week. Take a look back at his most popular track, “Push It To The Limit.”

5. PLAYBOI CARTI FT KENDRICK LAMAR, JHENE AIKO – BACKDOOR

4. KEHLANI OUT THE WINDOW

3. NBA YOUNGBOY & MELLOW RACKZ – WHAT YOU IS

2. G HERBO FT JEREMIH – WHATEVER U WANT

1. JAYDON FT PARADISE & USHER- LULLABY

Disagree with this list or feel like a favorite track was left off? Let your voice be heard on social, as every single track counts.