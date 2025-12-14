She’s Back?! NeNe Leakes Reportedly In Talks To Spin The Bravo Block With New ‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Off

NeNe Leakes In Talks For Bravo Return With 'Housewives' Spin-Off
Hide the white refrigerators, honey! NeNe Leakes’ long-awaited return to Bravo is just around the corner, according to reports that the queen of memes is in negotiations for a new addition to the Real Housewives universe.
The fans said what they said about bringing back NeNe, and Andy must have been listening! According to The Neighborhood Talk, the RHOA OG is in talks to spin the Bravo block for the upcoming version of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. As long as they come correct with the coins, she will reportedly join Gizelle Bryant, who sources say is the first committed cast member. And her fellow RHOP star Monique Samuels is also rumored to be in early discussions for the show.
It’s about time!
Check out where NeNe Leakes stands with Bravo after their legal beef and what to expect from the new Housewives series after the flip!
NeNe Leakes And Bravo Head Frances Berwick Soft-Launched A Reunion After The Relationship Turned Rocky
As BOSSIP previously reported, Bravo boss Frances Berwick confirmed last month that the door is open for the reality TV titan. And Andy Cohen has been cozying up to his former cast member as NeNe confirmed she and the network “cleared all of our disagreements. We’ve actually sat at the same table and worked through these things.”
NeNe added that her continued work with parent company NBC is a sign of their relationship status, which she compared to happily “dating.” Well, it looks like NeNe did more than dead the drama from her previous lawsuits and shocking exit from the network in 2022.
What To Expect From The New Housewives Spin-Off With NeNe Leakes
What is the new show giving? The Blast reports that the new series debuting in 2026 is called “Ultimate Road Trip.” Andy Cohen announced it at BravoCon 2025 as he addressed the cancellation conjecture about Ultimate Girls Trip. The Peacock series that mixed and matched fan-favorites from multiple cities on luxurious getaways was indefinitely on hold after lawsuits from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Brandi Glanville and Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Caroline Manzo.
Instead of exotic vacations, Andy is taking his Bravo baddies on the road! The Ultimate Road Trip will feature “iconic housewives taking the road trip of a lifetime to the housewives’ cities, where they will be joined by iconic housewives — past and present — from the span of two decades.”
Between the new set-up taking the cast from coast to coast and rumored return of NeNe Leakes, this road trip is a recipe for a guaranteed hit!
