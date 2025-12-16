Nia Allen's $100 Blessing - Win All Week!
Nia Allen’s $100 Blessing – Win All Week!
Listen all this week to the Pastor Yaves Ellis’ show starting at Noon — Nia Allen is giving you a chance to win one hundred dollars! Yes, you heard right… $100 straight from her to YOU to help make your holidays a little lighter, a little brighter, and a whole lot more joyful.
TEXT “HOLIDAYJOY” TO 60796
And while you’re listening… don’t forget to catch Nia’s brand-new single, “Lord, I Love You!” right here on Joy 106.3.
Let’s finish this season with gratitude, joy, and maybe a little extra cash in your pocket.
Wishing you and your family a happy holiday from Joy 106.3!
Nia Allen’s $100 Blessing – Win All Week! was originally published on joycolumbus.com
