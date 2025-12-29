Fashion & Beauty Trends We’re Taking Into 2026

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

As we step into 2026, it’s the perfect time to refresh our wardrobes, beauty routines, and overall style vibes. The past year gave us plenty of fashion and beauty highlights, but some trends aren’t just passing fads as they are here to stay. Check out the fashion and beauty trends we’re taking with us into the New Year inside.

From wardrobe staples that can elevate your everyday look to innovative skincare and wellness trends that merge aesthetics with health, there’s a lot to embrace in the new year. Fashion insiders and trend forecasters have been keeping a close eye on what’s sticking around, and it turns out that versatility, comfort, and a touch of statement-making are still the keys to looking fresh without trying too hard.

In beauty, we’re seeing the fusion of skincare and makeup, an emphasis on mental wellness as part of self-care routines, and niche fragrances that allow for personal expression. These trends reflect a larger cultural shift toward individuality, sustainability, and embracing what makes you feel confident.

Whether you’re planning a full wardrobe overhaul or just updating your favorite pieces, these fashion and beauty trends are your blueprint for stepping into 2026 with style and confidence.

Check out the beauty and style trends we’re taking into 2026 below: